Despite an emergency declaration Monday by Bellmead Mayor Travis Gibson, four of six city council members went ahead with a meeting Tuesday and approved a contract to hire interim City Manager Yost Zakhary on a permanent basis.
Councilmen William Ridings, James Cleveland, Doss Youngblood and Gary Moore voted to approve a contract to hire Zakhary in a 12-minute city council meeting. However, Gibson said any action taken Tuesday was not lawful. He said the meeting was canceled as a result of the emergency declaration Monday prohibiting any gathering of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the council and city employees, about 12 members of the public attended the meeting.
City Attorney Charles Buenger, meanwhile, told council members gathered Tuesday he believes the disaster declaration's prohibition on gatherings of 10 would not authorize the cancellation of a public council meeting without consultation with the council.
"In all the state statues, ordinances, case law, charter, everything, I cannot find anything that authorities a council member to unilaterally cancel a city council meeting that he did not call," Buenger said. "Nobody, including the city, is saying that he (Gibson) cannot make a declaration of an emergency. That's not the issue right now, but the issue is him canceling a meeting he didn't call."
Gibson said he consulted with Texas Municipal League attorneys, the Attorney General's Office and the city's emergency management district before making the emergency declaration in an effort to protect residents' health. He said it was not in an effort to prevent or stall Zakhary's hire. Mayors of the cities of Waco and Lacy Lakeview made similar declarations of public health emergencies Tuesday.
"I am going do everything in my ability to do what is right," Gibson said. "I am going to do what is right, even if I have to stand by myself."
He said the meeting Tuesday was a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act and he is considering taking legal action against the city for hosting an unlawful meeting.
An agenda for the meeting had been posted previously but was not on the city website throughout the day Tuesday.
Gibson and Mayor Pro Tem Alfreda Love did not attend.
Moore, who ran the meeting in the absence of Gibson and Love, said he was happy to offer Zakhary a permanent position.
"Mr. Zakhary has been interim here for roughly 14½ months and he has made changes with department heads through the city and positive changes that we see on a daily basis," Moore said. "The leadership is so much more eager to work with Mr. Zakhary in getting things done and planning for the future."
The move came in the wake of an acrimonious meeting last week, when the four council members who attended Tuesday voted to draft hiring documents for Zakhary. Love abstained from the vote. Gibson had walked out after trying to close the meeting without a vote of the council. He returned as other council members were voting and said he would vote against drafting the contract, but it was unclear whether his vote was recorded.
Moore said city council members consulted with Buenger before going forward with Tuesday's meeting.
The council approved a salary of $165,000 for Zakhary, down from former City Manager Bo Thomas' $205,500 salary.
"Given the opportunity, I would like to be considered for your employment," Zakhary told the council. "My desire is to serve, not make money."
Moore said that, while there were enough council member present for a majority vote, it was disappointing that the full council was not present for the decision to hire a city manager.
Zakhary said he will review the contract and consult with his attorneys before signing the agreement.
