The Bellmead City Council is set to decide Tuesday whether to hire interim City Manager Yost Zakhary on a permanent basis.
City councilmen Gary Moore, Doss Youngblood, William Ridings and James Cleveland requested Tuesday's special meeting Friday, after a contentious hearing regarding Zakhary earlier in the week. A resolution to hire Zakhary is the only action item on the agenda, and no closed-door session is listed.
Mayor Travis Gibson walked out of a closed-door discussion during last week's meeting after council members sought to bring Zakhary's subordinates in to assist in an informal evaluation of his effectiveness as interim city manager, a role he has held since January of last year.
Later in the meeting, Gibson called for a formal review process, but the council voted down his motion. He also said the city should open up the city manager job for applicants.
The council ultimately approved a motion from Ridings authorizing the city attorney to draft hiring documents for Zakhary. Four of the six council members voted in favor of the motion.
City council members will discuss the hiring agreement during the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.