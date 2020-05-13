A divided Bellmead City Council chose Council Member James Cleveland this week to serve as the city's next mayor.
The council typically chooses a mayor from among its members after each municipal election in May, but this year's election has been delayed until November as a precaution against COVID-19. Since Cleveland is up for election in November, it is possible the council would have to make another pick for mayor in a matter of a few months.
"I was surprised, too," Cleveland said of his selection Tuesday. "This is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to a little change and hopefully everyone can come together, because honestly it feels like everyone has been all over the board lately."
Division among council members, and often contentious disagreement, has been on display in recent meetings, including during the selection process for new City Manager Yost Zakhary. That dynamic continued during the meeting Tuesday, though outgoing Mayor Travis Gibson was quick to congratulate Cleveland and welcome him to the mayor's seat at the center of the council dais once members voted.
Cleveland, a welder at Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing LLC in Hewitt, was appointed to the council in December 2018, filling a seat after a former member stepped down. The council voted 3-2 to appoint Cleveland as mayor, with Cleveland abstaining from the vote. Council members Gary Moore, Doss Youngblood and William Ridings voted in favor, while Gibson and outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Alfreda Love voted against the appointment.
Bellmead's selection process for Mayor has generally been held in closed session, but Gibson requested that it be held in public, as he did lat year for his own selection.
During the discussion Tuesday, Gibson nominated Love to serve as mayor, but his motion did not receive a second, so it went no further. Love has served as mayor pro tem, taking on mayoral duties in the mayor's absence, for the past two years, and council members, including Ridings, said last year after Gibson's appointment that they expected Love to take the next term as mayor.
"I was unclear as to if we were going to go back to executive session still or not. Otherwise I would have seconded for myself," Love said. "I thought it was unclear and we were in a gray area, but I know for a fact I have the experience to serve as mayor."
Despite the confusion, the council moved forward and selected Cleveland as mayor. Quickly, Gibson stood up from his seat at the center of the council, congratulated Cleveland and moved over to Cleveland's seat.
"Go take your spot, mayor," Gibson said.
Shortly after Cleveland sat down, Youngblood made a motion to select Moore as mayor pro tem.
Moore seconded the motion. The council split 3-2 on Moore's appointment along the same lines as the vote for mayor. Cleveland again abstained from the vote. Moore previously served as mayor pro tem from 2014 to 2015, then as mayor from 2015 to 2017.
City Attorney Charles Buenger advised the council to move forward with the selection of a new mayor Tuesday, despite the postponement of the city council election. The city charter only allows for mayoral appointments to last a year, Buenger said. In the event that Cleveland or Moore is not reelected in November, the council would be able to appoint a new mayor or mayor pro tem, he said.
In other business Tuesday, Moore informed the council and Police Chief Daniel Porter that campaign signs he had placed in the city had gone missing. Moore said he plans to pursue charges if he is able to find evidence of who has removed the signs.
