Students at Texas' largest private university have started an online petition to establish a voting center location on campus, calling on the McClennan County Elections Office to add one before the November general election.
Election officials said they'd be happy to, as soon as Baylor University agrees to a location that can be used for every election.
Baylor University has not had a vote center on campus since McLennan County moved away from precinct polling places in 2014, County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said. The nearest Election Day location is at the Waco Convention Center, at least a mile away from the sprawling 1,000-acre campus on the other side of Interstate 35.
Construction on the interstate now stands as a literal roadblock for students to vote, many of whom use the McLennan County Records Building for early voting or the Waco Convention Center for Election Day voting, Van Wolfe said. The $341 million rebuild of I-35 through downtown Waco is not expected to be completed until 2024, as the Texas Department of Transportation widens the interstate to four lanes in each direction.
That is why freshman and President of the College Democrats at Baylor University Emily Mosley started a Change.org petition to establish a vote center on campus in time for the November presidential election. The petition, which calls for at least 200 signatures, had 104 as of Friday evening.
Mosley said she and other students want the county to put a voting location on campus so everyone at Baylor can have a convenient location to vote, faculty and staff included. She has been working with Peter Mungiguerra, executive director of the McLennan County Democratic Party, and Mito Diaz-Espinoza, Associate Director for Civic Learning Initiatives at the university's Academy for Leadership Development.
"We're trying to get the Elections Office to see that there's a need so we don't have to remove either of the other locations," Mosley said.
Van Wolfe said need is not really the issue, nor is money. Entities that hold elections, such as school districts and cities, foot the bill for the county to hold their elections.
The problems the county has had with a vote center on the Baylor campus involve limited parking, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and having a dedicated, undisturbed place for every Election Day, Van Wolfe said. The county does not want to move the voting location each election so voters do not get confused about where to go vote.
"We want to be consistent," she said. "We need the same space for all elections, and that's what we haven't been able to come up with at Baylor."
Previously, the county used the Wiethorn Visitors Center as a voting location, but issues arose during May elections because they coincided with spring graduation, which led to a lack of parking availability and too much traffic in the voting location. The county also tried using the Waco Fire Department station on Speight Avenue and the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, but parking and safety issues led to the county eliminating those locations, as well.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university is concerned about voter access on campus and is examining the possibility of expanding that access.
"We are certainly open to having a voting location on campus, going so far as to identify a location that is accessible for our students and the voting public," she said. "At this time, we are continuing to have conversations with county officials about this possibility."
To get a vote center established on campus in time for the Nov. 3 election, the McLennan County Commissioners Court must approve the new location by August, Mungiguerra said.
Diaz-Espinoza said the effort to establish a vote center on campus is not just for students but for everyone in the Baylor neighborhood.
"Primarily, our concern is that students who don't have transportation can't vote, but we also have quite a number of faculty and staff here on campus that might find it difficult to get to a polling place, as well," he said. "While we're excited to have students be able to vote, this also will be a place for our staff and our faculty, but then anyone in the community can also come and use this as a voting location."
Mosley said Baylor is pushing to have half of its student enrollment come from out of state, and the vast majority of out-of-state students do not have cars. This will only present further problems for student voters, she said.
"It’s likely that more students won’t have cars, and that just makes it harder and harder for students to vote without a center on campus," she said.
The Democratic student group has reached out to its conservative counterpart to get its members engaged, Mosley said. She has been working on getting a voting center established on campus since January.
"We don't want this to be a partisan issue," she said. "We would be welcoming because we think this benefits everyone."
Senior and Chair of the College Republicans at Baylor Shelby Boswell said a voting center could help students see how easy it is to vote and having a visible presence on campus might spur more students to register to vote in McLennan County, which she believes is a bigger issue among student voters.
"We don't really think that the absence of a voting center is the issue on campus. We think that it’s actually the absence of knowledge about knowing they need to be registered in McLennan County to vote in McLennan County," she said. "I think Baylor needs to do a better job of educating students that they need to be registered for their vote to matter."
McLennan County Republican Party President John Ker agreed, saying many Baylor students do not cast ballots in McLennan County but in their home counties or states. He did not see a need for a vote center on campus when there are ones nearby.
Nonetheless, Boswell said a voting center on campus would be beneficial to all and would be supported by both political parties.
"Baylor is big enough to have a voting center," she said. "There's no reason not to vote if it's right there on campus."
