New regulations requiring international students to take in-person classes have those studying abroad in the States scared for their futures.
Universities have three options for fall: In-person classes, online classes or a mix of the two. Only 24% of Baylor University’s courses will be taught online, and international students who take at least one face-to-face class are in the clear. However, if the worsening threat of COVID-19 in the United States forces campuses to close again and classes to move entirely online, international students would have no way to meet the requirement and could be sent home in the middle of the semester.
“That’s the thing that’s concerning so many people,” said Mark Bryant, Baylor director of International Student and Scholar Services. “If international students are here and Baylor has to go fully online, the guidance currently states that students would have to transfer to a school that’s not fully online … or that they would have to leave the country.”
Baylor had 949 international students enrolled last year. Bryant said if students have to depart in the middle of the semester, it will only increase international travel, not decrease it, and students whose countries have enacted travel bans will be stranded in the states. Those who have jobs on Baylor’s campus, one of the few places international students are allowed to work, would lose them.
“International students can’t work off-campus unless they have a specific designation,” Bryant said. “There could be some people here without a valid status, if things proceed as they are. I am cautiously optimistic that there are going to be some adjustments here.”
Every university is dealing with the legal challenges of the new policies in their own way. The Association of International Educators is pressing for clarification from the federal government. Meanwhile, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a civil petition against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement. More than 180 other American higher education institutions have signed onto an amicus brief requesting a temporary suspension of the new rules, according to Indian newspaper The Economic Times.
“We love our international students. They are a great addition to the Baylor community and we want them here,” Bryant said. “Even if we can’t give them the answers they really need right now, we are trying to figure this out.”
When campuses started to close in March, the government initially allowed international students to transition to online courses along with everyone else. Bryant said the people who work with international students are shocked and struggling to understand reasoning behind the changes.
“They point to the fact that there’s in some ways some more leniency that they’ve built into this, but the one part that just doesn’t make sense is … It would seem to us in the field that if you’re moving along in a hybrid course and something changes again, drastically, in the environment that causes us all to go online, at that point, especially with travel restrictions, why would we not adopt the same stance?”
Bryant said the majority of Baylor’s international students stayed in the United States over the break, but new students and those who returned home are likely to have trouble getting their visas and travel arrangements prepared in time. Some students who have been accepted will defer their arrival to the spring semester.
“Now for new students, the other problems still remain,” Bryant said. “How do they get a visa? How are they going to get here if they’re coming from a county that’s on the list of travel bans?”
Alba Zguro, a Baylor student from Korçë, Albania, studying piano performance, said it took her nearly six months to go through all the necessary steps and get her student visa when she first came to Texas for school four years ago.
She transferred to Baylor as a sophomore and plans to return in fall for her final year. She said going home now, when she is on the verge of graduation, would be devastating. Practically speaking, it would also be tricky. Citizens of the European Union are allowed to come home, but travel from the United States is currently banned.
“The U.S. is still considered a high-risk place,” Zguro said. “Apart from that, on a financial level (leaving) would hurt us the most.”
Attempting to take online classes for her major would be almost unworkable. She would have to follow a schedule set by someone in a different time zone, play music on a keyboard over a shaky connection through a video conferencing program prone to distortion and lag.
“Baylor has done an amazing job of trying to keep us informed and they said they’re on our side, which I’m so grateful for. I think they’re going to do whatever they can,” Zguro said.
She said it will also be difficult to apply for graduate schools that she does not know she will be able to attend. She said the friend group she developed as an international student ambassador is just as nervous as her. Most of them are slated to graduate next year but have no idea what lies ahead for them.
“We gave up our families, our friends and our culture for a better future,” Zguro said. “I don’t know how to say it, but we chose to come here, went through such a tedious process. … It’s not easy to come to the U.S. In my mind, it shouldn’t be as easy as being told to ‘go back home.’ The main concern right now is people’s health.”
Paapa Nkrumah-Ababio, a Baylor graduate student from Accra, Ghana, came to Baylor this past August to work toward a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs. Ghana’s borders have been closed since May, something he said he does not see changing any time soon.
“On Tuesday, Texas had close to 10,000 new cases, and (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci) doesn’t think we’ve hit the peak yet,” Nkrumah-Ababio said.
He said international students are taking a huge financial gamble. Being sent home would require international students to break leases or continue to pay for apartments they are no longer using, and trying to attend online classes that require them to join a video conference hosted by a professor in a different time zone would be difficult, if not impossible.
He also said students are forced to consider the costs of having to fly back home unexpectedly, at a time when international travel has slowed to a crawl and tickets are double or triple what they would normally cost.
“It just seems inhumane,” Nkrumah-Ababio said. “It just seems a bit cruel and maybe a bit lacking in empathy. This is a global crisis, but it just seems like there was a lack of empathy when those in the room were deciding these regulations.”
Nkrumah-Ababio said as an employee in the international student office and an international student himself, a lot of students expected regulations similar to the emergency measures taken in spring.
He cited an International Institute of Education report that states international students contributed $45 billion to the economy in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. $2.2 billion of that amount went to Texas, which hosted 81,893 international students in 2018-19, according to the Association of International Educators.
“International students are human beings. Despite all the contributions, with this regulation it’s like we’re being treated like we’re expendable,” he said. “That doesn’t give a good message.”
The United States hosts more than 20% of the world’s international students, but Nkrumah-Ababio said that could change as other countries become more welcoming of those studying abroad.
“That would be a loss for the U.S. and a gain for other countries,” he said.
