McLennan County Appraisal District officials are looking for a few good men and women willing to suffer the slings and arrows of angry taxpayers.
It is often a thankless job, but it pays $175 a day and those appointed to the Appraisal Review Board normally conduct hearings only from May 15 to July 20.
The ARB is a citizen board that sits in three- or four-member panels to hear property appraisal protests from owners who cannot resolve their differences informally with MCAD appraisers.
It is up to 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, the county's administrative judge, to appoint ARB members, and Strother is accepting applications from residents who want to serve one- or two-year terms for 2020-21.
"I can assure you that it's a chore," Strother said of the appointment process. "I have always been grateful to the Legislature for imposing that on me."
This year the task might be more daunting because seven of the 14 current ARB members are leaving the board. The Legislature allows board members to serve a maximum of three terms, or a total of six years, before they are forced off the board.
Strother said he has had no difficulty filling the board in recent years but said MCAD officials require a lot from ARB members during their tour of duty.
MCAD Acting Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said the MCAD board determines the number of ARB members, adding that he will ask that there be 17 members next year to provide an extra panel or perhaps alternates to hear protests and to reduce the average wait for protesters in line of just less than an hour.
Bobbitt said he intends to contact civic organizations such as the Hispanic and African-American chambers of commerce for recommendations about potential ARB members to help increase diversity on the panels.
"We have had comments in the past that there are just a bunch of old white guys on the board," Bobbitt said. "We would like to improve the diversity if we can."
MCAD will run an advertisement in the Tribune-Herald and provide information on its website and Facebook page for residents interested in an appointment.
Strother must receive applications by Nov. 4, and applicants must be McLennan County residents for at least the past two years and in good standing on their property tax payments.
There are a number of issues that disqualify some from serving, including those who are board members or full-time employees of a county, city, school district or other taxing entity; those under indictment or with felony convictions or misdemeanors involving moral turpitude; and those with contracts with local governments or an appraisal district.
According to MCAD figures, there were 14,355 appraisal protests filed in 2019, and 9,600 of those received some value reduction. The ARB conducted 5,181 hearings, with an average reduction per protest of 12%.
