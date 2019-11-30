Days after arriving at Camp MacArthur during the cold, rainy October of 1918, Army recruit Frank Locke knew something was wrong.
“Blank files began to appear in the squads at each formation, and the number of absent soldiers increased day by day until by mid-month no more than half a company reported for duty at any formation,” Locke would later write. “The rest had answered sick call and were hospitalized.”
Soon, Locke was one of them. By then, every fourth mess hall in the vast camp in North Waco had been converted into a field hospital, and he found himself quarantined with 60 other soldiers, all sick with a flu more virulent and deadly than anything they’d ever seen.
“But as crude as the facilities were in the field hospital, none of us wanted to go to the general (civilian) hospital for we soon learned that only the most critically ill were being admitted there,” Locke wrote. “The thought ‘in by ambulance, out by hearse’ prevailed. But there was no panic.”
Locke was one of the 500 million people infected by the Spanish Influenza pandemic from spring 1918 to summer 1919 that killed 675,000 people in the United States alone. But in Waco, the official response was to downplay the threat amid the war effort, and the real toll may never be known.
Conflicting reports list between 300 and 500 civilian deaths by flu in the city of Waco for those two years. Military records from Camp MacArthur, a hastily constructed World War I camp, list about 202 deaths in 1918. The pandemic continued through 1919 but no Camp MacArthur records exist for that year.
Spanish flu hasn’t returned since the pandemic ended a century ago, but its legacy has continued to weigh on medical professionals’ minds, especially since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Swine flu was a subtype of the H1N1 strain, just like Spanish flu had been, and was extremely contagious, though less deadly.
During the swine flu outbreak, Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, was determined to dig up what she could about the impact of Spanish flu in Waco. She dug through microfiche copies of the Waco Daily Times-Herald, constructing a rough timeline of events.
On Oct. 1, 1918, officials denied there were any cases of the flu at Camp Mac-Arthur, though reports of a widespread flu had been cropping up in other cities since March. On Oct. 3, the first report of a soldier’s death at Camp MacArthur was published in the Times-Herald. On October 8, Camp Physician Lt. Col. SW Freeman called people’s concerns “1% flu and 99% hysteria.”
On Oct. 9, a Waco city commissioner had contracted the disease, and by Oct. 10, 250 cases were reported in Waco, a number that would climb to 700 by Oct. 21, according to newspaper archives. By Oct. 17, the city closed all schools, public gatherings and churches to prevent the spread of the disease.
Repeatedly, Army personnel at Camp MacArthur downplayed the outbreak and refused to put the camp under quarantine. As reports of widespread illness began to spread from more densely populated cities, doughboys continued to mingle with Waco families, Baylor students and church congregations who were eager to host them in shows of patriotic support.
Waco otolaryngologist Brad Holland, who has researched the Spanish influenza extensively, said incomplete records mean that the final death toll for Waco isn’t clear, but the triple-threat of virulence, its pandemic presence and its deadly pneumonia haven’t been seen since.
“Overall in the war, 17 million people died worldwide, but twice that many died of influenza,” Holland said. “Of all the U.S. soldiers that went to Europe in World War I, more were killed by influenza than by bullets.”
The virus often caused severe pneumonia. Victims’ lungs tended to go into respiratory failure, which was often the cause of death. Hemorrhagic pneumonia, pneumonia complicated by pulmonary hemorrhage, is considered rare today, but was a common consequence of Spanish influenza.
“Most of the time, influenza affects the age groups at the ends of the spectrum, the young and old,” Holland said. “By and large, the Spanish influenza outbreak affected those between age 20 and 40.”
The virus’ incubation period lasted between two and seven days, and it spread with terrifying speed among members of the military. At Camp MacArthur, new Army recruits trained as quickly as possible before shipping out, taking the flu with them to the rest of the world.
“People weren’t really sure how they caught it, they didn’t have effective respiratory masks to put over their faces, even then hand washing wasn’t quite as emphasized,” Holland said.
Going to the city, traveling, going to the grocery store or engaging in commerce became fraught with paranoia. The disease hit in three major waves in the spring, fall and summer of 1918, each one sparking the same fearful cycle until the pandemic ceased in summer 1919.
“That really scared people, because they didn’t know what was coming next,” Holland said.
According to a public health report by from the National Institutes of Health, the Spanish influenza challenged much of what doctors thought they understood about the disease.
“If anything, the experience of 1918-1919 served to deconstruct existing biomedical knowledge,” the report states. “This void in fundamental knowledge would not be filled soon.”
A wide variety of vaccines came out in a short period of time to combat the pandemic, eventually leading to a backlash and a push for more scientifically accurate vaccine trials.
“The entire world was trying to figure out how to stop the spread of the disease,” Holland said. “Our knowledge of viral respiratory disease containment did start at that time.”
Holland said 1 in 5 people caught Spanish Influenza worldwide and 1 in 4 caught it in the United States.
“With any great calamity, they just don’t seem to make it into the history books as well as great, epic battles,” Holland said.
The Texas Collection at Baylor University has a collection of detailed accounts written by pandemic survivors, including Locke.
R.H. Claypool, a Regimental Sergeant Major who transferred to Camp MacArthur from Camp N. B. Forrest in Georgia on February 3, 1918, described caskets stacked on top of one another “like cordwood” at the height of the epidemic.
“The MK&T Railroad was daily transporting bodies out of Waco, so rapidly that Mr. J. R. Amiott (now deceased) used to board the train at the MK&T station, seal the casket en route to Bell Meade (sic), then he would come back to the station to do the same thing on the next train,” Claypool wrote.
Berta Braswell, whose husband worked at the camp, described calling for a doctor who never arrived when her husband got sick. When her 8-year-old daughter caught the disease, she still couldn’t find a doctor to come to her home on South Third Street.
“By this time people everywhere knew how contagious it was and were afraid to get near a room where there was an enfluenza (sic) patient,” she wrote.
South Third Street was the main entry point to Oakwood Cemetery at the time, and Braswell described closing doors to hide funeral processions from her daughter. While her daughter survived, her husband never fully recovered and died a few years later.
Tim Martindale, a local doctor and member of the McLennan County Medical Society who researched the pandemic’s local impact, said at the time there were rumors that the virus was a biological weapon sent to the U.S. from Mexico. Those fears, however unfounded, weren’t helped by the government’s suppression of information about the outbreaks.
“They were asking the whole country to incredibly sacrifice for the war effort,” Martindale said. “If there was a diminishing of their spirit, if there was a feeling things were bad, people might not be as willing to jump in.”
While different theories about the disease’s origin exist, the most common theory is that the “Spanish flu” came from rural Kansas. The name was born of wartime censorship. Every nation fighting the war was coping with widespread outbreaks, but suppressed information about it. When the flu hit Spain in May 1918, the neutral country had no reason to do so, earning the name.
Martindale said while Camp MacArthur was hit hard by the disease, it wasn’t nearly as devastated as other military camps.
During the war, medical professionals joined the military en masse, creating a shortage of doctors and nurses. Martindale said younger Army doctors worked closely with experienced local doctors who weren’t young enough for military service, and together made decisions about treatment that may have improved soldiers’ odds. All told, less than a fourth of the recorded victims at Camp MacArthur died, a significantly better rate than other military camps.
Martindale said that may have been partially because of the space soldiers had to work with at MacArthur. The camp was originally built for 45,000 soldiers, but never housed more than 28,000 soldiers at a time. The infirmaries had enough room to allot 100 square feet per patient, he said.
“In a lot of the camps, they didn’t have that luxury,” Martindale said. “The result was they weren’t right next to each other.”
In addition, the Army built a sewer system, then considered cutting-edge, that flushed waste away from the camp.
While Craine was assembling her timeline in 2009, hoping to find some insight into what swine flu might bring with it by looking to the past, Martindale attended state meetings preparing for a flu epidemic of similar severity.
He said while swine flu never quite became the virulent killer they’d feared, it changed the disease as we know it.
“Even though it didn’t kill very many people… it changed the type of flu we got for the next several years,” Martindale said. “We got milder, but more common illness.”
He said the concept of “flu season” broadened permanently.
“Back in the day in Waco, if you got the flu in July that was a serious problem,” Martindale said. “We reported it, we looked to see how in the world this happened, and we usually found that someone had been traveling. It was a serious concern. Ever since H1N1 hit in 2009, there’s no rules about the flu anymore.”
