As tourist destinations and businesses reopen throughout the county, local officials are grappling with slow test results that leave an incomplete picture of COVID-19’s spread.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday that four more residents had tested positive, bringing the local case count to 117, with 18 cases active. The increase comes as the statewide "infectivity rate," the average number of people each infected person spreads the disease to, recently climbed to the fifth highest in the nation, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a press conference with other officials Thursday morning.
“It does create a little additional concern about increased spread in Texas in the coming weeks,” Griggs said.
The press conference was held before the four new local cases were announced.
“We had a little bump last week with two days in a row of new cases, and then we had five cases this past Monday,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during the press conference. “Our curve remains relatively flat. I’m pleased with that. I think you’ve got to expect to have some cases as we go along, and especially as we’re testing more.”
The rolling seven-day average rate of tests in McLennan County coming back positive has been at 1% for about the past week and a half, after remaining at less than 1% for most of the first half of May. Still, hospitalizations in the county remain low, as they do statewide. As of Thursday, 1,601 Texans had died of COVID-19 and 59,776 had tested positive.
While the number of tests conduced daily has risen significantly, delays have started to emerge in waiting to get test results back from both public and private labs in the state, Deaver said.
“The delays in the labs are a significant problem,” Deaver said. “We are talking about that on a daily basis and trying to figure out what options we have to get those tests back quicker. Some labs probably are producing results quicker than others, but that changes on a fairly regular basis and creates huge challenges.”
Results just made it back to local public health officials for more than 260 tests conducted by the National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency Management on May 8 in Bellmead and May 15 in West, he said. One person tested in that round, a health care worker who had already tested positive once, tested positive again.
Deaver said the test results were delayed by 14 days, the exact length of time someone who suspects they have COVID-19 is supposed to self-isolate.
“So, there’s really no value in those tests,” Deaver said. “We want to avoid that whenever we can.”
County Judge Scott Felton said the relative low number of tests coming back positive is encouraging, and more testing will only help. But he is also concerned about the delays at the labs.
Griggs said people in McLennan County have responded to the situation admirably, going above and beyond to protect each other, but the politicization of measures like masks and social distancing can pose their own threat to public safety and unity.
“I don’t care which side is saying what about masks,” Griggs said. “Science and epidemiology are by nature apolitical. It doesn’t take sides, and of course the virus doesn’t care how you vote.”
Felton said reopening is in the hands of the state government now, and local officials are keeping an eye on hospital capacity and equipment counts.
“If we need to talk to the governor at one point we will, but I just see that a long way down the road,” Felton said.
Griggs said a unified effort to keep social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and cleaning and sanitizing often remains important.
“I think it’s important that we remember that we didn’t choose to have to walk on this tightrope between economic thriving and protecting the elderly, those who have vulnerabilities and those who are immune compromised,” Griggs said.
He said young children who do not understand the pandemic pose their own challenge and might need more coaxing and instruction to help them follow physical distancing rules.
“For coaches, teachers and camp counselors, I think … everyone who is involved with children shares the responsibility for building and implementing protocol to limit the spread of the virus,” Griggs said.
While it is rare for children to have complications from the virus, they could spread the virus to more vulnerable people, he said.
