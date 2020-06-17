Twenty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in McLennan County, the third-straight day with a record high number of new confirmed infections, officials announced in a press conference Wednesday.
The local rate of positive tests had already ticked up to about 2% over this past weekend on a rolling 7-day average, up from less than 1% through early May. That 2% rate was before the 15 new positives Monday, 18 new positives Tuesday and 26 new positives Wednesday.
Patients have contracted the disease in a variety of local settings, said Dr. Mike Hardin, program director of the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program.
“There have not been any hotspots, spreading events," Hardin said during the press conference. "There is nothing that’s broken out in group living situations. This is just community spread.”
Nine people are hospitalized locally, including four in critical condition, he said. The total case count is up to 222, which includes 86 people with active infections, 132 who have recovered and four who have died. About 6% of McLennan County's population has been tested for the disease, Hardin said.
Not including the 26 new cases, 32% of local patients have been Hispanic, and 16% have been black, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during the press conference. Hispanic residents have had more cases per capita than any other racial or ethnic group locally, Deaver said.
“We are trying to understand what’s happening there culturally or from a workplace standpoint or living condition standpoint that we may be able to address,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.