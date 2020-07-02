McLennan County reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, and Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide executive order requiring the wide use of face coverings.
The 224 new local cases continues a trend of new daily records arriving regularly in the past two weeks and brings the number of residents with active infections to 1,015.
The county announced Thursday's numbers about the same time Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order "requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions."
As of Thursday, there have been 1,292 people infected with the virus in McLennan County. Nine residents have died, including three in the past week, and 1,015 cases are active, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Last week, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine warned of the virus’ rapid spread through households and friend groups, and the health district identified 23 “clusters” of cases.
“At this point it’s past clusters. It’s widespread,” Craine said. “It’s beyond households. You’re getting this through your daily interactions, going about your life, going to work. The more time you spend with a person in whatever context, the higher the risk grows for you to catch the virus.”
Craine said while spread has been more rapid in the past few days than any other point in time, she can pinpoint the date the case count started to pick up locally.
“Monday, (June) 15,” Craine said. “On (that) Sunday we had five cases, on Monday we had 15, and then from there it just grows and grows and grows. The week before we were seeing single digits. We were seeing cases every day, but on the 15th it just continues to grow and not slow down.”
That week, there were 145 new cases, followed by 394 new cases the next week. Sunday through Thursday of this week, the county has already seen 595 new cases.
“We went from tornado watch to tornado warning,” Craine said. “The virus is here. It’s rapidly spreading. You’re at risk.”
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said whatever early advantage McLennan County had against the virus is gone.
“I’m very sad to say that,” Deaver said. “Another way to look at it is if we hadn’t been in that position, maybe we would be in much worse shape now.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has turned contact tracing duties over to The Texas Department of State Health Services, freeing up local epidemiologists.
“We are now going to be handing that over to DHSH, to monitor all of our active cases,” Craine said.
This week also brought the first positive test result for a staff member at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart.
Authorities at the juvenile facilities started testing staff and youth in custody at the agency's secure facilities on Wednesday. The testing started at the Giddings State School and will continue through next week, according to a Texas Juvenile Justice Department statement.
Department officials have reported 37 staff members at the agency's five secured facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials reported Wednesday that five youths and a teacher at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night, while three youths and two youth development coaches and a staff member at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg also tested positive.
A fifth staff member at a department halfway house tested positive Wednesday, as did two youth development coaches at the Giddings State School, according to TJJD officials.
The youth in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 all will remain on campus for treatment. As of Wednesday morning, the Juvenile Justice Department had administered 313 COVID-19 tests to youth, officials reported.
Officials reported that as of Thursday morning, there were a total of 25 positive tests among youth in custody and 37 staff members in secure facilities statewide and four at halfway houses. There are about 700 offenders and 1,300 employees at the agency's secure facilities, officials said.
Meanwhile, at the McLennan County Jail complex, 32 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, while 100 had tested negative. County jail officials continue daily testing of employees and started testing inmates Thursday afternoon.
District 17 congressional candidate Renee Swann announced Wednesday she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19 and plan to quarantine for the next 10 days. She said she and her husband both are asymptomatic.
Both Swann and her campaign manager did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.
An effort that saw 1,098 tests conducted on Sanderson Farms employees wrapped up the week of the June 15. Craine said of the six people who tested positive, five were McLennan County residents.
Texas as a whole reported 7,915 new cases Thursday, just shy of Wednesday's 8,076-case record. The state reported 57 new deaths Wednesday and 44 Thursday. There have been 175,977 cases and 2,525 deaths so far.
Gov. Abbott said he is issuing the mask order after a “swift and a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases” over the past few weeks throughout the state. Abbott said the measure is an alternative to closing down the state’s businesses again in the face of the state’s rising positivity rate for tests and rising hospitalizations.
The rate of tests coming back positive stood at 13.3% as of Wednesday, up from a low of 4.3% in late May, and as of Thursday, 7,382 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19. June 9 was the first day the state saw more than 2,000 people hospitalized with the disease.
The statewide mask order places the responsibility on individuals to wear masks in most cases in public. It will take the place of local orders that had, because of statewide restrictions on such orders, placed the responsibility on businesses to require customers and employees to wear masks.
The new order stipulates fines of up to $250 for individuals who continue to violate the requirement after receiving a written warning.
Mayor Deaver said he is pleased Abbott took action.
“I think it’s important and will help on a statewide basis, rather than having a patchwork of local orders throughout the state,” Deaver said. “It’s obviously almost a statewide problem, if not already a statewide problem, and the more we can do to get people to wear masks, the quicker were are to get this under some semblance of control.”
In an interview interview with the Tribune-Herald two weeks ago about Waco’s mask order, Deaver, spoke about how important it was for surrounding cities to adopt similar policies.
He said Thursday everyone should anticipate the rapid spread to continue for the next two weeks or so, given the virus’ 14-day incubation period. He said local governments' options remain limited though.
“We’re going to continue to monitor it closely,” Deaver said. “Again, we’ve kind of done everything we can do under the governor’s orders right now.”
Deaver said enforcement of the new mask order likely will be complaint-based, similar to the city’s shelter-in-place orders that started in late March and continued through April.
“We’re trying really hard to work with community members on education rather than enforcement,” Deaver said.
In the meantime, residents should do their best to recreate the conditions of the defunct shelter-in-place order by staying home as much as possible, he said.
