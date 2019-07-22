Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Foundation is teaming up with a national sports nonprofit to distribute sports equipment and apparel to Waco children.
About 50 Magnolia employees will organize $73,000 in new sports equipment, footwear and apparel for underserved children in the Waco community on Friday morning, according to a news release.
The items will go to children in need at the Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center, Boys & Girls Club of Waco, Doris Miller YMCA and Special Olympics Texas - Heart of Texas.
The event marks the beginning of a relationship between Magnolia Foundation and Good Sports, "two groups intent on ensuring every child has the opportunity to play sports and that no child is left on the sidelines due to cost," according to the press release.
"Current data in youth sports shows a widening gap between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots,’ and children from lower income households are becoming increasingly inactive," the press release states. "While their peers reap the lifelong benefits of playing sports, including stronger relationships, goal setting, increased confidence, and much more, more and more children are being priced out completely. With Magnolia Foundation’s generous donation and Good Sports’ expertise and ability to source brand new equipment, more children will have the opportunity to play sports in the Waco community."
The Magnolia Foundation seeks to provide "restoration to the most vulnerable children and families," focusing its efforts on four areas: orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration, according to the press release. It is unclear if the foundation is a new initiative of the Gaineses.
Good Sports tries to provide children with the "lifelong benefits" of sports and physical activity by donating equipment, apparel and footwear to those who need it the most, according to the press release. Since 2004, the nonprofit has contributed more than $43 million in donated sports equipment, benefiting almost 7 million children from more than 4,200 youth programs across the country.