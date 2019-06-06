Magnolia moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines have recruited some of their celebrity friends to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, including Jennifer Lopez and Kacey Musgraves.
The goal is to raise more than $230,000, the amount the "Fixer Upper" couple helped raise in 2017 for the children's cancer and childhood disease research hospital, Chip Gaines tweeted. He agreed to have his head shaved on-site if friends and fans helped him raise $25,000 in under a week, and they far exceeded his expectations.
Hear me out: any amount given to this #ChipInChallenge helps.. I mean that. But if just ten bucks has the power to make these kids at @stjude smile, then I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. Give what you can at https://t.co/83oA3J3UO2. pic.twitter.com/RyKv4Jczzs— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 6, 2019
The challenge — dubbed #ChipInChallenge — is between Chip Gaines and his friends to see who can raise the most money for St. Jude, with the goal of exceeding $230,000.
SOOOOOO EXCITED to be teaming up with @ChipGaines for the #ChipInChallenge to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 4, 2019
You can help too! Go to the https://t.co/w93xVzq3bd and click my name from the list. pic.twitter.com/P6uMObnx1I
"When we all chip in towards one goal, nothing can stop us," Gaines wrote in a blog post on Magnolia.com.
Excited to team up with @ChipGaines to raise money for the kids at @StJude Children’s Research Hospital! Click my name from the list & donate any amount you can through June 11. Contribute to this great cause and friendly competition here: https://t.co/hY9VVZ4b4K#chipinchallenge pic.twitter.com/AEQ83ZL7z4— Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) June 4, 2019
People can donate under a celebrity name by choosing between:
- Chip Gaines
- Jennifer Lopez
- Alex Rodriguez
- Drew Barrymore
- Kacey Musgraves
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jessie James Decker
- Lauren Daigle
- Kevin Love
- Taylor Calmus AKA Dude Dad
The challenge is open until June 11, and the Gaineses will return to Memphis, Tennessee, to present St. Jude with another check.
Your boys are joining a friendly competition with @chipgaines to see who can raise the most money for @StJude. 🙏 Here’s how you can help: Go to https://t.co/Udpd1OKK3X, click our name from the list and donate what you can by 11:59 p.m. CT on June 11th. #ChipInChallenge pic.twitter.com/6LV2BGzC6h— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) June 4, 2019
So far, $244,132 has been raised, and the new goal is $500,000.