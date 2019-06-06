Magnolia moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines have recruited some of their celebrity friends to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, including Jennifer Lopez and Kacey Musgraves.

The goal is to raise more than $230,000, the amount the "Fixer Upper" couple helped raise in 2017 for the children's cancer and childhood disease research hospital, Chip Gaines tweeted. He agreed to have his head shaved on-site if friends and fans helped him raise $25,000 in under a week, and they far exceeded his expectations.

The challenge — dubbed #ChipInChallenge — is between Chip Gaines and his friends to see who can raise the most money for St. Jude, with the goal of exceeding $230,000.

"When we all chip in towards one goal, nothing can stop us," Gaines wrote in a blog post on Magnolia.com.

People can donate under a celebrity name by choosing between:

  • Chip Gaines
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Alex Rodriguez
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Jessie James Decker
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Kevin Love
  • Taylor Calmus AKA Dude Dad

The challenge is open until June 11, and the Gaineses will return to Memphis, Tennessee, to present St. Jude with another check.

So far, $244,132 has been raised, and the new goal is $500,000.

