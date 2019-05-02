A Fort Worth man arrested in a McLennan County Sheriff's Office prostitution sting in 2017 was sentenced to prison Thursday on a variety of charges.
Jarmarl Anttwan Hollman, 33, pleaded guilty to prostitution, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to four years in prison in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Hollman initially was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution. However, prosecutors reduced that charge to Class A misdemeanor prostitution as part of the plea bargain and 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson sentenced him to a year in jail on that charge.
Johnson sentenced Hollman to concurrent four-year prison terms on the drug and weapon possession charges under the terms of the plea agreement. He will serve the jail term and prison terms concurrently.
Court records show a sheriff's office investigator posing as a sex customer responded to an adult advertisement and discovered Hollman and a woman at a Bellmead hotel in February 2017. Hollman refused to leave the hotel room as officers tried to serve arrest and search warrants.
Before officers gained entry to the room, Hollman destroyed a cellphone by putting it in a microwave oven and damaged two other phones by removing parts and dousing them with water, deputies reported.
On his arrest he was charged with tampering with evidence for destroying the phones, but prosecutors did not purse that charge.
Deputies also found a safe in the room with 2.3 grams of ecstasy, 3.1 grams of cocaine and 2.3 grams methamphetamine, according to reports. The safe also contained a .45-caliber pistol.
Deputies also found baggies for packaging the drugs and a scale in the room, according to reports. They also found six credit cards and Social Security numbers that belonged to others.