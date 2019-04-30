A former Waco elementary school teacher who had more than 3,000 videos and images of child pornography and who hid a camera in a vanity he made for his ex-girlfriend and her teen daughter was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday.
Jeremy Luke Adler, a 38-year-old former fourth-grade teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of promotion of child pornography in a plea bargain that called for a sentence totaling 60 years.
Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and ordered several of the terms to run consecutively.
Veteran prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said the images seized from Adler’s computer represent some of the worst, most graphic examples of child pornography she has ever seen. The evidence included videos and images of sado-masochistic sexual abuse of children, bestiality and sexual intercourse involving infants, she said.
Hunting Horse, who tears up at the thought of the images, said she can’t even bathe her young daughter now without videos seized from Adler popping into her head. She said Adler deserves more time behind bars, but said part of the reason she offered the plea bargain is to spare 12 citizens who would have served on his jury and others in court from being subjected to the horrific images.
“It has changed my life,” she said, wiping away tears.
Hunting Horse said investigators and Waco school district officials have not found any students who reportedly were abused by Adler, but she said his deviant behavior clearly was escalating when he was arrested in January 2018 by members of the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit.
Hunting Horse credited Sgt. J.D. Newlin of the AG’s Office for a prompt and thorough investigation that she said took a dangerous teacher out of the classroom and off the streets.
According to an affidavit filed by Newlin in the case, Adler drew the attention of law enforcement when a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children listed an alert from Google that Adler uploaded images of child pornography on Dec. 9.
Adler’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said Adler wants to express his “sincere apologies” to anyone harmed by his conduct.
“He accepted responsibility for his actions and is ready to get this behind him,” Sibley said. “In doing so, he avoided a jury and others having to go through the process of a trial in this case, which would have been difficult on everybody. He is grateful to move past this and get on with his life.”
In a victim-impact statement Tuesday, Adler’s former girlfriend read a statement from her daughter, in which the girl said she knows now that it’s possible to be molested without being touched. She said Adler violated the trust she and her mother placed in him and took advantage of them “for your own sick and twisted fantasies.”
Adler was not charged with a crime, but the woman and her daughter reported that he placed a hidden camera in a clock that he built into a vanity and mirror that he made for them, allowing him to record them in the woman’s bedroom, officials said.
The woman said Adler’s actions have led her and her daughter to seek counseling and have kept them from trusting others as they should.
“We now live in our own prison because of you and it is only fitting that you spend the rest of your days in prison,” she said.
Authorities searching Adler’s former home on Western Oaks Drive in Woodway also found testosterone and Trenbalone, an anabolic steroid. Prosecutors did not pursue the drug charges, but made the judge aware of the discovery Tuesday during the sentencing hearing.
School officials said Adler was on a probationary teaching contract with the district at the time of his arrest. Adler was a tutor at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School during the 2015-16 school year. He was a teaching intern and substitute teacher at Brook Avenue Elementary School and Lake Air Montessori during the 2016-17 school year.
He started teaching fourth grade at Cedar Ridge in April 2017, according to school officials.