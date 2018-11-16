A former hospital nurse was sentenced to five years in a state jail Friday for taking nude videos and photos of two unconscious patients in 2015 and 2016.
Johnny D. Basye, 44, a former registered nurse at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, pleaded guilty to four counts of invasive visual recording in a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed eight additional counts.
Basye acknowledged that he took photos of an unconscious woman and videos of a 19-year-old comatose woman in their hospital rooms in April 2015 and January 2016.
Waco police began investigating Basye in December 2015 when Basye's estranged wife reported inappropriate images on Basye's computer hard drive.
His wife's friend first found images of Basye's wife and his wife's sister taken from a hidden camera, police said. The friend discovered more inappropriate photos and videos of two women who appeared to be hospital patients, according to police reports.
Hospital officials fired Basye after cooperating with the police investigation, according to a hospital spokesman. Basye also has been stripped of his nurse's certification, officials said.
In a victim-impact statement Friday, the father of one of the women angrily berated Basye and told him he hopes he gets what he deserves in jail.
"You have no idea how pissed off I am," the man told Basye. "I have had to wait a whole year for this moment. I'm glad you are going to prison. This world will be a safer place without you in it."
The man's daughter, who is now 22, was injured in a car accident, remained in a coma for three weeks and initially was given a 5 percent chance to live, he said. Dealing with her critical injuries was bad enough for the man and his family, but their grief was compounded when they learned what Basye had done, he said.
"You think life wasn't terrible before we heard about you?" he said. "Then a year later, we had to hear about you. I hope you pay dearly. I feel like five years is a joke. I'd love to see you in prison the rest of your life."
After the hearing, the man said his daughter is still on a feeding tube and still can't walk or talk. He said she is undergoing physical therapy every day and is getting better.
Prosecutor Gabrielle Massey said she hopes Basye's guilty plea will help the families of both women move on.
"There is no greater invasion of privacy than to trust medical personnel with an incapacitated loved one, and then to have that trusted professional betray and victimize the helpless is beyond comprehension," Massey said.
"No amount of prison time can give these families back what they have lost. However, I hope this plea and acceptance of punishment will help both families heal and move past this painful chapter of life."
Basye's attorney, Will Hutson, declined comment after the hearing.