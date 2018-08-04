An elderly man was rescued early Saturday morning as a fire overtook his home in Woodway.
Woodway Department of Public Safety police and fire crews were called to the 9000 block of Lark Drive at about 3 a.m., when a Woodway officer saw smoke coming from a neighborhood about half a mile away from the department's headquarters. The officer was driving back to headquarters when he saw the smoke and drove to the burning house, Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
The officer went to the door to check if anyone was inside, helped the man to the door and carried him away from the home, Crook said.
Firefighters and more police officers arrived as flames engulf the house. The man was the only person inside and was treated for smoke inhalation, Crook said.
He said firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the call but was treated and returned to full duty later Saturday morning.
The house was a total loss, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday afternoon, officials said.