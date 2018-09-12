A Woodway police officer pulled an 83-year-old man from a burning home early Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to the 8900 block of Raven Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Representatives from Oncor electrical were in the area working on a power issue, Woodway Department of Public Safety Director Bret Crook said. Crews noticed the home was on fire and called 911.
"Their worker and our first officer who arrived kicked in the front door and tried to go in to look for the resident, who they could hear," Crook said. "Because of the smoke and heat, they couldn't go in."
Terry Mason, a longtime officer with the police department, used a self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the burning home, where he found the 83-year-old resident laying unconscious in the hallway. Crook said Mason pulled the man to the front door where other emergency responders help get him to safety.
"Terry did a really good job," Crook said. "He inhaled a lot of smoke when he first got there, trying to figure out where (the resident) was, but Terry was treated as a precaution for smoke inhalation."
The resident was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries, Crook said. He was moved to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment.
The fire destroyed the home, leaving a heavily damaged shell visible Wednesday afternoon. Crook said a firefighter injured his leg while trying to extinguish the fire and was also treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is not known as a fire marshal continues to investigate, Crook said.