Three witnesses rescued a woman out of the Brazos River late Wednesday night on the heels of the Fourth of July celebration along the riverfront.
Emergency responders were called shortly before 11:15 p.m. to North University Parks Drive, near Jefferson Avenue, where witnesses reported a woman had driven off the roadway and into the river. Assistant Waco Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said the woman in her twenties was reportedly driving north on University Parks Drive when she left the roadway, went down the embankment and into the river in her car.
“The car actually turned over onto its top," Kerwin said. "The embankment is pretty steep in that area.”
At least three witnesses saw the car submerge into the water and raced to save the woman, Kerwin said. One person dove into the water and helped pull the woman out of the car.
Fire crews were nearby following the Fourth on the Brazos fireworks display at McLane Stadium and quickly found the woman in the car. Kerwin said rescuers started CPR before an ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for medical treatment.
A witness told fire crews that the woman appeared to be the only occupant in the car, Kerwin said, and a search team found no one else inside.
Waco police also arrived at the river to reconstruct the crash. Kerwin said the circumstances of the incident are unclear.