Three witnesses rescued a woman who drove into the Brazos River late Wednesday night on the heels of Fourth of July celebrations along the riverfront.
Emergency responders were called shortly before 11:15 p.m. to North University Parks Drive, near Jefferson Avenue, where witnesses reported a woman had driven off the roadway and into the river. Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said the woman was reportedly driving north on University Parks Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and rolled as it went into the river.
“The car actually turned over onto its top," Kerwin said. "The embankment is pretty steep in that area.”
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the woman, Jaqueline Sanchez, 20, was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon at a high rate of speed. She hit a curb and lost control of the vehicle, Swanton said.
At least three witnesses saw the SUV go into the water and raced to save the woman, Kerwin said. One person dove into the water and helped pull the woman out of the vehicle.
Fire crews were nearby following the Fourth on the Brazos fireworks display at McLane Stadium and quickly found the woman in the vehicle. Kerwin said rescuers started CPR before an ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told fire crews the woman appeared to be the only person in the vehicle, and a search team found no one else inside, Kerwin said.
Waco police also arrived at the river to reconstruct the crash, Swanton said. Alcohol and reckless driving are believed to have led to the crash, he said.
Sanchez was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, Swanton said. She remained at the hospital Thursday morning.
Swanton said the investigation remains ongoing.