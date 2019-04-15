A woman nine months pregnant was rescued from an apartment fire this weekend that is being investigated as arson, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
Fire crews were called to the Villages Apartments, 1100 N. Sixth Street, shorty before 11 a.m. Saturday when a fire started on the front porch of a second-story apartment. Kilgo said the woman, who is 20, was seen waving to firefighters from an apartment window.
"The female occupant who is nine months pregnant trapped in the back bedroom of the second floor was the initial report," Kilgo said. "The female was visible from the second-story window of the apartment with half her body out the window, waving for help."
Firefighters from Fire Station No. 7 arrived first and put a ladder up to the window as smoke rose from the apartment. Kilgo said firefighters helped the woman down the ladder and got her out of the apartment.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but appeared to be uninjured, Kilgo said.
A passerby later told officials that a man was seen placing a chair in front of the woman's apartment door and dousing it with an unknown liquid. The man reportedly set the chair on fire, causing damage to the front of the apartment and smoke damage inside, Kilgo said.
Kilgo said the fire is suspected to be intentional and authorities are continuing to collect information. No arrests were made by Monday afternoon as the investigation remains ongoing.