Two residents of a North Waco duplex, including one in a wheelchair, escaped injury early Monday morning after a cooking fire caused significant damage to one of its units, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Morrow Avenue around 4:25 a.m., when a fully involved house fire was reported. Police helped a 57-year-old woman with a wheelchair escape, and a 60-year-old man who lived at the duplex was found unharmed outside.
Firefighters contained the fire to one side of the duplex, which suffered about $45,000 worth of damage, Kilgo said. The 60-year-old man initially told police that he was cooking on the stove when the fire started.
Kilgo said he found burnt food and a pan on the stove during the investigation. He said the majority of the fire damage was contained to his half of the duplex, but electricity was cut to the property.
The man and the woman went to stay with family or friends and the American Red Cross was not needed for emergency needs. Kilgo said the cause of the fire is listed as accidental.