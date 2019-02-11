Flames peeked through the roof of home in the Timbercrest neighborhood after a fire started in the laundry room area, causing minor injuries to the home occupant Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the 400 block of Timbercrest Lane, shortly before 7 p.m., when a woman reported a fire coming from her laundry room area, Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The woman tried to splash water on the fire, but steam got into the woman's eyes, the woman reported to fire crews.
The woman escaped the home as emergency responders from American Medical Services arrived, Kerwin said. The woman was administered first aid as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Fire appeared to spread to the attic, causing charred debris to fall from the roof line of the home. Several fire engines worked to put off hot spots from around the house.
The fire was contained about 30 minutes later. The woman did not go to an area hospital with AMR crews.
Kerwin said the woman would be displaced from her home for the night. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.