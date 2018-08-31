A warehouse containing wood shavings in the 2900 block of East Industrial Boulevard caught fire early Friday morning, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the Agri Wood Products Inc. building. The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said he expects fire personnel to be at the site all day.
Officials at Oncor cut the power at about 9:30 a.m.
Waco police officers and emergency personnel were also at the scene. No injuries were reported.