The Waco Fire Department responded to a house fire that displaced two people and damaged electrical service late Saturday morning, then put down a fire at a vacant home Saturday afternoon that threatened to spread to a neighboring structure, Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
Firefighters were called at 11:39 a.m. to a two-story house at 1919 Washington Ave. for a fire that started on an exterior wall and spread into the attic, Bergerson said.
No one was injured in the fire, but two residents were forced to leave and seek shelter through the Red Cross because of damage to the house's electrical system, he said.
Fire at a vacant one-story house at 2025 Gorman Ave. was reported at 4:40 p.m., and firefighters arrived four minutes later to find the front of the house in flames.
The fire escalated to a two-alarm fire and threatened a neighboring house before firefighters brought it under control 25 minutes later, Bergerson said. More than 30 firefighters were involved in the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Both fires are under investigation by the Waco Fire Marshal, Bergerson said.