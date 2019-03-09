The Waco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged the roof of a Waco Boom warehouse Saturday, Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
The Waco Fire Department responded to the fire at the warehouse on Texas Central Parkway at 2:14 p.m. Saturday. Callers reported heavy smoke and flames, Bergerson said.
The Waco Boom warehouse was "heavily involved" as crews approached the building in the 400 block of Texas Central Parkway, according to a fire department tweet. Soon after firefighters arrived, the department upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire, calling more units to respond because of the size of the building.
In all, 10 fire companies and three command officers responded to the fire.
Bergerson said five people were working in the warehouse at the time of the fire, but all managed to evacuate the building. No injuries were reported.
The fire traveled up the building's walls and out onto the roof, Bergerson said. The roof sustained heavy damage.
Waco Boom manufactures fiberglass booms for aerial lift devices, according to its website.