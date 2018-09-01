Firefighters as a rule are known for honoring their traditions and recognizing the origins and development of their profession.
Members of Waco's Station No. 1 are the latest in the city to add a prominent reminder of their local sense of place to a piece of equipment.
A red creature showing its power with its body wrapped around a number 1, and the words "Beast of the East" recently added to the station's aerial platform truck give a nod to the neighborhood and to the physically large truck based at the physically large station.
"It is definitely a sense of pride for stations and especially for the personnel at that station," Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said. "Most of the time, there is a busy running station and they have pride in their station and it's a connection to their community."
Station No. 1 and three others have added designs to fire equipment in the last two years. When new equipment comes in, fire administrators are allowing station crews to design or adopt logos that fit the stations and the districts where they are based.
"In the fire service, larger departments have logos or decals for their stations, and I support the firefighters that have that decor idea and who really want to stand out and have pride in their station," Tatum said. "They have something that identities them and their community. … It's a part of owning their neighborhood and having pride in where they come from."
Station No. 6, 2800 Bosque Blvd.
Firefighters at Station No. 6 are proud to say they respond to more structure fires than any other station and protect the neighborhood with quick response times. Known as "Super Six," it placed a logo on a firetruck last year, a stylized Superman symbol with a six in place of the "S" and the word "midtown" above it.
The city is planning to move the station from its low-slung home on Bosque Boulevard to the former 25th Street Theatre around the corner.
"Midtown is actually from the original station that was at 18th Street and Bosque, but we wanted to keep that," Waco fire Engineer Brian Siems said. "The Superman symbol with a 6 in it came out from the new version of the young guys that are here now, so we wanted to mix some of the old with some of the new."
Siems said a fire station supporter designed the logo, and with approval from the chief, they started rolling around town with their own signature firetruck.
"We do try to hold up our end and beat everyone else," Siems said. "We like to think we are (the best), for sure."
Station No. 8, 4720 Cobbs Drive
Station No. 8 is another of the city's busiest. When firefighters, city leaders and neighborhood residents joined in mid-July for a ceremonial "push-in" for the station's new pumper truck, it was complete with a symbol on the back depicting an 8-ball from pool backed by flames and the words "Always rollin.'"
The logo represents the station's involvement and visibility in the district, Capt. Wes Kilcrease said.
"We are always out doing runs, checking businesses, making sure we know our territory," Kilcrease said. "We have a large area, so it take a lot of time to cover Lake (Waco) and the west side of the lake, we definitely keep it going all day."
Engineer Billy Leal said Station No. 8 also has a secondary nickname.
"They also call us 'All day 8,' but it definitely represents our station with our history because we are one of the busier stations in the city," Leal said. "'Always rollin' fits perfectly and 'All day 8,' also works, so either one, because we are always on a steady pace."
Station No. 4, 1002 Speight Ave.
Known as a "Bear station," Fire Station No. 4 serves the South Waco community and is situated a couple blocks from Baylor University. Marked with a customized representation of the classic "Sailor Bear" wearing a firefighter's helmet, the logo on its truck is a clear representation of the university.
"We heard a story about where the bear came from but we never were able to document the bear photo," Waco fire Capt. James Monroe said. "I don't know where the (design) came from, but it definitely represents our station. I mean, Station 4 has always been known as Baylor station."
According to the university, Arthur Evans, a former Disney employee, visited colleges across the country in the 1950s offering to draw logos for them. Evans' design for the Baylor bear, which resembled his bears for other universities, first appeared on a pennant in 1952.
"In our district, people are definitely going to be seeing the bear," Monroe said. "We are two blocks from the campus, so it really (identifies) the engine with the area."
Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.
Station No. 1's logo, featuring a red creature based on a character from the Marvel comic book "Werewolf by Night," was designed by a former Station No. 1 firefighter Tracy Blackshear. Late last week, Brad Berger, owner of SCM Promos Inc., placed the "Beast of the East" logo on the firetruck's bucket.
"If you look at the history of the fire service and you look at a lot of the departments that have logos on their own machines, sometimes stations will go back and use Marvel characters," Blackshear said. "Station 1 is the biggest station in town and so since it is in the east side of town sitting in a big, massive station with the big bucket truck, it just seemed fitting for the beast of a truck.
"That is kind of what we are saying. They are the beast of the east and the anchor of the east side over there."
Waco fire Lt. Wade R. Kaminski snapped a photo of the new decal on the bucket of the aerial truck. With more than 20 years in the Waco fire service, he said the new logo helps promote pride in the East Waco fire station.
"It looks real good and it will look real good when we get them on the pumper," Kaminski said.