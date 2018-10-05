Waco fire officials are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote Fire Prevention Week from Sunday through Oct. 13 with a series of educational events in Waco.
Firefighters will be at Home Depot, 5606 W. Waco Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to explain and demonstrate fire safety tips. Crews will speak about looking for places where fire can start, changing batteries in smoke detectors and the importance of fire extinguishers.
Fire officials will also visit local school districts and share fire safety tips with students throughout the week. Fire crews and volunteers with the American Red Cross will visit homes in East Waco on Oct. 13 to offer free installation of smoke detectors and to and check existing smoke detectors.