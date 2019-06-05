A woman charged with starting a fire Monday at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn was captured on surveillance video entering and leaving a room before smoke could be seen on video coming through the room's window, according to an arrest affidavit.
Waco police arrested Catheyan Kashorn Alexander, 57, of Waco, Monday on arson and trespassing charges outside the motel, at 1024 Austin Ave. downtown. Fire marshals determined the blaze was intentionally started in Room 223, and it caused an estimated $35,000 in damage before firefighters put it out, according to the affidavit. No one else was in the room at the time of the fire, the affidavit states.
Security footage shows Alexander enter Room 223 carrying a lighter and trash or debris, according to the affidavit.
"As Catheyan Alexander passed the breezeway, she made a statement to a person … about burning up his belongings," the affidavit states. "(The victim) can be seen on security cameras walking up to the room in question and smoke exiting the room through the open window."
Alexander had received a trespass warning before Monday barring her from being at the hotel, according to the affidavit.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of arson and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. She is also being held on outstanding warrants charging harassment of a public servant and three other criminal trespass violations. Her bond is listed at $22,000.