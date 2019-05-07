Three pet dogs died in a fire that officials believe started in the kitchen of a Hewitt home Tuesday afternoon, Hewitt Fire Chief Lance Bracco said.
Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Hillside Drive at about 4:20 p.m. after a man came home, tried to enter and was forced back outside by heat coming from the fire, Bracco said. The man tried to extinguish the fire himself before calling emergency responders for help.
Firefighters could see light smoke when they arrived, Bracco said. It appears the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the attic, he said.
Waco fire crews helped in containing and extinguishing the blaze.
The three dogs were inside at the time of the fire and later died, Bracco said. No one else was home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
The homeowner said two of the dogs belonged to her sister and one to her. The dogs' names were Boxxy, Chila and Chester.
Note: This story has been updated to reflect that three dogs died, not two.