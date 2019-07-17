State fire marshals have determined a fire that destroyed the home of local businessman Stuart Parsons was accidental, likely caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen area, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said.
Investigators were called to Parsons' home after a fire was reported at 597 Beaver Lake Road, in the Axtell area, on July 1. The fire destroyed the home, and the county asked investigators from the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of the fire.
Parsons is the owner of BSR Cable Park and Parsons Roofing. No one was hurt in the fire, authorities said.
A completed state report has not yet been submitted to the sheriff's office, but investigators informed local officials Wednesday that they had ruled out fowl play or arson, January said.
Parsons' home burned five days before Zachery James Barfield, 26, was accused of using lighter fluid to set his mobile home on fire at 433 Beaver Lake Road. Authorities said the fire at Barfield's home itself was suspicious, as was its proximity to the fire at Parsons' home.
Barfield was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of arson. He was also accused of threatening family members with an ax and knife, saying he was going to burn their house down too.
The fire at Barfield's home and the fire at Parsons' home are believed to be unrelated, January said.
Barfield remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $500,000.