An explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville that killed three people and injured 13 others in June was caused by natural gas that leaked into a boiler room and adjacent mechanical room, according to an investigation report from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators were unable to isolate a specific ignition source but found several pieces of equipment and other items that could have ignited the gas, according to the report, completed late last month.
“Although the specific ignition source was not identified during the investigation, there was no evidence to suggest that this incident was the result of an intentional act or of natural causes,” the report states. “Evidence tended to suggest that this was a construction accident. The investigation will be closed.”
Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, a Lochridge-Priest employee, died the day of the blast; Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, a Network Controls employee, died of his injuries two days later; and Wilber Dimas, 30, an electrician, died of his injuries in mid-July. All three were working on a hospital expansion project that started in November 2016.
The investigation found the initial ignition of gas happened in the boiler room, and flames spread to the adjacent mechanical room, where a larger pocket of gas exploded. Boilers and a low-voltage control panel were being worked on at the time of the explosion but were not to blame for the blast, according to the report.
Disconnected lines
Gas lines had been disconnected from water heaters in the mechanical room and left open, investigators found.
“Further examination of the water heater units in the mechanical room revealed that the natural gas pipe supplying them had been disconnected at the coupling to the north and south units. These couplings were not sheared and did not exhibit any evidence of forceful separation,” the report states. “It was determined that the couplings were disconnected prior to the explosion. The valves on both pipes were open, allowing natural gas to flow freely into the mechanical room.”
The most significant damage to the building’s structure and systems was directly above the water heaters, according to the report. The debris field extended about 1,100 feet from the epicenter of the blast, the report states.
The investigation’s findings align with initial reports that the blast was fueled by natural gas and originated in the boiler room.