A smoldering firework likely caused a fire at an abandoned East Waco building Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
A column of black smoke rising from the building in the 300 block of Elm Avenue caught the eye of Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager as was driving on Franklin Avenue on his way back to Station 1 at about 1:30 p.m., Yeager said.
"I called dispatch and told them to send me some help over here," Yeager said. "From my observation, it didn't really look like there was any forced entry, but fire was definitely coming from inside it."
Fire crews contained the fire quickly and extinguished hot spots before a fire investigator was able to enter the building, Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said.
It appears the fire was started by an aerial firework that was likely shot off from a nearby residence late Wednesday night or sometime Thursday, Vranich said. The roof of the building had collapsed years ago, and it is likely an ember from a firework caused remnants of the tar roof to smolder for an extended period of time, officials said.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters said the fire is an example of why possession and use of fireworks are prohibited in city limits.