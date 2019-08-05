The cause of a fire that destroyed a 125-year-old church building in Westphalia last week remains undetermined, but initial findings by the State Fire Marshal will not lead to a criminal investigation, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said Monday.
There has been a “heavy emphasis” on the possibility that an electrical malfunction in one of the church’s towers led to the fire, though the cause remains undetermined, Scaman said. The State Fire Marshal investigation is continuing, but state officials updated him on the progress, he said.
Several volunteer fire departments responded at about 8 a.m. July 29 to the Church of the Visitation, 144 County Road 3000 in Falls County, after smoke was seen coming from the building’s south tower. The fire spread quickly through the wooden structure, leaving little standing by midday.
As crews continued to battle the fire last week, Bishop Joe S. Vásquez and Father James Misko of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin visited the church in Westphalia, about 35 miles south of Waco. Vásquez said he wanted to gather with parishioners and offer support. The church was founded in 1883, and the structure that burned last week was built in 1895.
The congregation held its first service since the fire in the nearby Westphalia Parish Hall on Sunday.
Calls to Church of the Visitation officials Monday afternoon were not returned.