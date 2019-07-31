Local police and fire officials are pleased with their year-old partnership with American Medical Response, saying slow response times during the emergency medical service provider’s first three months in McLennan County appear to be a thing of the past.
AMR took over from East Texas Medical Center on Aug. 1 last year, after receiving a five-year exclusive contract to serve seven local cities and unincorporated areas of the county. Other local first responders started raising concerns with AMR’s performance shortly after the transition, and response times to emergency calls did not meet officials’ expectations for the first three months. For the past eight months, however, AMR has met its requirements for response times, communication with other first responders has improved, and local officials said they are happy with the critical work AMR has been doing.
“I haven’t had to take any pregnant ladies to the hospital recently,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said. “Any time we’ve needed them, they have been right there, and it’s been working well.”
Not long after the transition to AMR, Thomas Schmidt responded to a 911 call from a woman in labor who had first called for an ambulance. With the wait time growing, Schmidt relied on his own training as an emergency medical technician in deciding to put the woman in his patrol car and take her to the hospital himself, he said at the time.
Staffing and scheduling changes have driven part of the improvement, and more streamlined communication has also contributed, AMR operations manager Heather Schmidt said.
“Smaller cities may have different problems or concerns than bigger cities have, so we’ve really made it individualized to each city within the last year,” Heather Schmidt said. “We did change some staffing, started with the times our trucks come in and looked at historical data to better serve our areas.”
An Emergency Medical Services Committee oversees AMR’s compliance with its contract with local cities and started meeting monthly after hearing complaints and seeing long delays during calls for service. An internal database was created to allow first-responders to log concerns. Between Aug. 21 and Oct. 27, 54 complaints had been filed in the system.
“When we had those 54 complaints we knew we all needed to come together to address these in a timely manner,” said Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum, who serves as chairman of the committee. “We created a new way of reporting and immediately addressing issues with the right person in a call tree to get issues corrected.”
AMR responses to cities are mandated to be less than nine minutes about 90 percent of the time for priority 1 calls, where immediate response is needed. For less dire priority 2 calls, an ambulance must arrive in less than 13 minutes about 90 percent of the time, according to AMR’s contract.
It did not provide a compliance report during an initial 90-day grace period, but AMR sat at 86% compliance with contractual obligations to the cities in November. By December, AMR reached full compliance at 91.2%.
Since December, issues have subsided and have been addressed quickly when they arise, Tatum said.
“Sometimes now we don’t even have those monthly meetings, because there is nothing to be addressed,” he said. “If anyone has an issue, AMR has been real receptive to listening and figuring out the root of the problem so it is addressed right away.”
Shortly after the transition to AMR, Hewitt Fire Chief Lance Bracco described excessive wait times for emergency medical crews, including one response requested by firefighters that took about an hour and 40 minutes.
He said at the time that firefighters understood the transition would take time. This week, he said the city is pleased with the partnership.
“This call we just ran (on Tuesday), AMR showed up at the same time we did,” Bracco said. “We have absolutely no complaints. I think they have more people on the streets, but we aren’t seeing the wait times at all.”
AMR brought in a new dispatching system stationed at the Waco Police Department, which has contributed to the improvements, officials said.
Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook, who is co-chair of the Emergency Medical Services Committee, said he is pleased with the response of AMR in the last nine months. Crook said he expects the cooperation with the regional cities to continue to grow.
“I think they did get off to a rocky start, but we haven’t heard any complaints for quite a while,” Crook said. “I think everyone has adapted to everything and it has been working well.”
AMR’s local service area includes Waco, Woodway, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Beverly Hills, Robinson and the county’s unincorporated areas.
A total of about 75 full-time EMTs and paramedics provide service from 12 to 13 ambulances that run during daytime hours, with six running during evenings and overnights, said Heather Schmidt, AMR’s operations manager. Four supervisors also can now respond to calls for service when call volumes are heavy, which is a change made in response to initial concerns, Schmidt said.
“I wish I could say it’s a well-oiled machine, but I’ve been in EMS for 20 years and it never gets that way, because EMS is a beast that always changes all the time,” she said. “I think we all really like the Waco area, and our leadership chain is really cohesive and works really well together with excellent staff that makes sure we take care of them so we can take care of our cities.”