A 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl died following an overnight house fire, Waco fire Chief Bobby Tatum said.
Fire crews got an emergency 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Tatum said four fire engines and a battalion chief responded and found fire and thick smoke coming from a home in the 1200 block of Webster Avenue about five minutes later.
"They encountered heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the structure and they also received a report that there were people trapped inside the building," Tatum said.
A grandmother of the home told firefighters that her 4-year-old grandson and 2-year-old granddaughter were still inside. Firefighters entered the home in an effort to rescue the children. One of the children trapped inside the home was found in a bathroom and the second child was found in a bathroom closet toward the back of the home.
Tatum said both children were removed from the house and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The grandmother, a second adult and an 11-year-old child were able to escape the fire, Tatum said.
"The majority of the home, I'd say at least 50 percent, was damaged by fire," Tatum said. "Firefighters went in specifically to save lives, but in a lot of these situations, it is not the fire that kills, it is the smoke that caused the fatalities."
The grandmother, second adult and 11-year-old child did not appear to suffer significant injuries as a result of the fire, Tatum said. He said the fire remains under investigation and no preliminary cause of the fire was available Friday morning.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are affected by this tragic fire," Tatum said. "When a fire like this occurs, it really affects everyone in our community."
It was unclear if the family had working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire. Tatum said counseling will be available to the firefighters who rescued the children.