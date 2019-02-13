Six Siberian husky puppies were killed in a fire that started early Monday morning when a heat lamp ignited wood shavings and spread through a detached garage, Waco fire crews said Wednesday. It came less than 24 hours after two adult dogs escaped another fire started by a heat lamp being used to keep them warm, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the fire in 900 block of North 31st Street at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. Outside the garage, firefighters found a dog pen filled with wood shavings and an old door propped up against a wall to create a shelter for the puppies that were lying underneath the door.
A heat lamp mounted to the door to keep the puppies warm ignited the shavings, Kilgo said. Two adult dogs in the pen were able to escape, but the puppies were trapped, he said. Four died on scene, and firefighters used pet oxygen masks to help two. The owner took the two puppies to an emergency veterinary clinic, but the severity of their injuries forced them to be euthanized, Kilgo said.
The fire was ruled an accident, and damage is estimated at $30,000, he said.
At about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, firefighters had responded to a fire in the 3900 block of James Avenue. The fire started in a shed, and the homeowner told officials a heat lamp was being used in the shed to keep two dogs warm, Kilgo said.
Both dogs escaped without serious injury, and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, he said.
The fire on James Avenue was also ruled accidental, Kilgo said.
"Although we are getting toward the end of winter, both fires were caused by heating lamps being placed too close to combustible materials," Kilgo said. "We would like to ask people to use extreme caution when you are trying to keep animals warm."