A second victim in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion Tuesday has died from injuries sustained in the blast, officials said Friday.
Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, died Thursday afternoon at Baylor Scott & White Temple Medical Center, police said. Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, was killed at the explosion site Tuesday, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said.
Morales was one of 15 others injured in the explosion, which also caused damage to the campus of the Gatesville health care center. Patients at the hospital and residents of other facilities on the campus have been relocated.
Morales was a member of the Network Controls team that was working on site Tuesday, police said. It was not immediately clear what his job was at the time of the explosion.
Authorities confirmed the explosion site has been identified as a boiler room in an area of the hospital being expanded.
Adolfson & Peterson Construction is serving as the general contractor for the hospital expansion project, which started in November 2016. A subcontractor, Lochridge-Priest, was working on the site at the time of explosion, and Bruggman was a member of the Lochridge-Priest team, according to a statement from Adolfson & Peterson.
Adolfson & Peterson previously stated Bruggman and all 15 of the other workers injured were employed by Lochridge-Priest. A Lochridge-Priest representative said Friday that Bruggman was their employee, and only five of the 15 others injured are there employees. Lochridge-Priest had 17 workers on site at the time, the representative said.
Coryell County Emergency Management Director Bob Harrell said the explosion is still being considered a "construction accident,” but the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. He said he was working on establishing an estimated cost of the explosion, cleanup and re-establishing emergency medical care to the community Friday.
"We are trying to get a clinic up and running by (Saturday). They are thinking about an urgent care clinic, so we are moving right along, at warp speed," Harrell said. "We have so many feet on the ground and so many moving parts, a lot of these systems are coming online."
A group was sent Thursday to stabilize the damaged structure to allow investigators to enter. Harrell said as soon as the Texas State Fire Marshals Office investigation is complete, authorities hope to turn the entire hospital campus back to Coryell Memorial Healthcare Systems, possibly as early as next week.
Lochridge-Priest will host a candlelight vigil to honor Bruggman's life at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Lakes at Central Pointe, 4001 Central Pointe Parkway in Temple. A minister will speak, and Lochridge-Priest President Skip Burch will offer a brief reflection, according to a press release from the company.