A man was taken to a local hospital with a piece of metal fence still through his leg after he was impaled Tuesday night.
Residents alerted firefighters working a kitchen fire at Barron’s Branch apartments, 817 Colcord Ave., about the man's injuries at about 8:30 p.m. as they were wrapping up the fire call.
It appears the man was trying to jump a fence between Barron’s Branch and The Villages apartment complex, 1100 N. Sixth St., when the pointed top of a fence upright went through the man’s ankle, Waco fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
Firefighters were forced to support the man using a ladder as they cut the fence away to free him. The crew that responded to the apartment fire already had specialty cutting tools on scene, Bergerson said.
The injured man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with a portion of the fence still in his leg.
After arriving at the hospital, additional firefighters went into emergency surgery with the man to assist medical personnel with the removal of the fence.
The man remained in the hospital late Tuesday night. His condition was not available.