A flash fire injured a man working at a North Waco home Thursday as he poured gasoline into a piece of equipment.
The man was injured around 2:30 p.m. while working on a home insulation project in the 2000 block of Avondale Avenue. The flare-up also set a storage trailer on fire.
Preliminary reports indicate that the equipment was too hot and ignited the gasoline, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Keith Guillory said.
The fire caused second-degree burns on the man's hands and face, he said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the man was conscious and talking after the incident.
Guillory said the fire did not appear intentional. The fire destroyed the trailer that contained other equipment, but the home was not damaged.