A man suspected of setting his Axtell-area mobile home on fire Saturday morning was arrested Saturday afternoon, officials said. The fire and arrest come five days after a fire destroyed local businessman Stuart Parsons' home a short distance away on the same road.
Area firefighters responded to the 400 block of Beaver Lake Road at about 12:30 p.m. and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Preliminary investigation led deputies to arrest the home's 26-year-old resident on a first-degree felony charge of arson, believing he intentionally set the fire, Kilcrease said.
While there is no immediate direct connection, the two fires so close together are "unusual," he said.
"This is something we will certainly be looking into, because it is unusual for two fires to happen on the same road a short distance away just days apart," Kilcrease said. "It is certainly an odd coincidence."
The cause of the fire Monday that destroyed Parsons' home in the 500 block of Beaver Lake Road remains under investigation. Parsons is the owner of BSR Cable Park and Parsons Roofing. No one was at Parsons' home, and no injuries were reported in the fire, officials said at the time.
The name of the 26-year-old man arrested Saturday had not been released as he was being booked into custody Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported in Saturday's fire.