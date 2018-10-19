Hoping for better coverage and communication, the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department will become the third local fire department to join the Waco Police Department’s 800 MHz Core digital radio system.
Lorena Assistant Fire Chief Derek Roper said the 30-person department will join the Lorena Police Department’s agreement with Waco and become a part of the digital radio system by Nov. 1. Fire crews will be dispatched by the Woodway Public Safety Department, and will be able to communicate with Lorena police and public works employees on the same radio platform for the first time in six years. Woodway started dispatching for Lorena police in 2012.
“It is a high frequency, better quality radio and we are going to be switching from our current dispatch with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to Woodway Public Safety Department,” Roper said. “Essentially, PD and fire will able to talk to each other, because in the past we haven’t been able to talk with each other, which leads to safety hazards and issues for crews.”
Lorena fire notified McLennan County of the decision this week to move from their VHF radios, which transmit on standard channels, to Waco’s digital radio system.
“All the (police) departments around us have been upgrading, so this will now make us interoperable with the surrounding departments,” Roper said. “The rest of the county fire departments are dispatched through VFH radio system, but this is better for safety issues for our guys if they ever need help.”
About two years ago, Robinson police became the first local department to join Waco’s 800 MHz Core digital radio system, and Robinson fire soon followed suit. The Waco Fire Department also uses the system.
Surrounding police agencies and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office have also transitioned to digital radio systems, allowing them to communicate with each other in case of large-scale emergencies. McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Patterson said first responders working on one platform allows for more coordinated responses.
Robinson, Waco and Hewitt fire are the only local fire departments already on digital systems, Patterson said.
“There are more volunteer fire departments in the county, and the majority of them are still on VHF,” Patterson said. “From strictly a management position, the more agencies that are on a standard platform is better, especially for large-scale events like the large grass fires we had this summer.”
Cost is often the main barrier for volunteer fire departments that rely on donations to buy equipment, he said.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said when police made the digital transition, police, fire and public works radios were purchased through a state surplus program, allowing the city to buy 30 radios for about $550.
“If it was financially possible, we always wanted to get the fire department on digital radios,” Dickson said. “It took us a couple of years of acquiring equipment and testing the radios to make sure the coverage for the 800 was better than the issues we were having with the VHF system.”
Dickson said police and fire faced challenges with communication inside buildings, under bridges and in rural areas outside city limits. After testing phases, the city moved forward with merging fire crews to the digital system, agreeing to pay an annual fee of $8,400 for the use of Waco’s digital system.
“Because Waco has put up more towers in our area, we are now at about 90 percent coverage with the digital system, which is much better coverage than we had with the old VHF system,” Dickson said.
Roper said the Lorena volunteer department will go live on the digital system at 8 a.m. Nov. 1. He said other volunteer departments using older radio systems will still be able to rely on Lorena fire for mutual aid calls.
“We didn’t do this because we wanted to be one of the first departments to get the 800 radios, but it is because we are concerned about our citizens and our staff,” Roper said.