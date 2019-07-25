After nearly two years of waiting, the city of Hewitt is welcoming home a new and towering piece of public safety equipment with a public push-in and wash down ceremony Saturday for the fire department's 2018 aerial platform truck.
"This is very exciting. We've never had a truck like this," Hewitt Fire Chief Lance Bracco said. "With all the development that has gone on in the city, this truck is definitely needed."
Hewitt firefighters took delivery of the Spartan Motors firetruck with a 100-foot rear-mounted ladder Sunday. The city worked this week to get licensing and insurance finalized, allowing fire crews to train on the $1.3 million firetruck.
"It was made in Nebraska, and we made several trips up there during the building process," Bracco said. "This truck is completely customized to our needs, so it is really special."
Ordered in November 2017, the build for a customized ladder truck typically takes about 14 months, but the new Hewitt truck took a little longer because of certain features. Bracco said crews ran water through the new truck for the first time Tuesday.
The new truck will take the place of a 1993 ladder truck. The '93 truck has a 50-foot ladder, making response to some newer developments in the city a concern, he said.
"When the '93 truck was bought, there was only one tall building in town and that was performing arts center, now at the Midway Middle School," Bracco said. "Now we have hotels, three-story apartments, big complexes like FedEx and Walmart, so we have a lot of buildings that the '93 ladder truck can't service."
Lt. Eric White climbed the extended ladder to the bucket Tuesday to get scope out the new equipment. White, who has been with the department 12 years, said the need has become evident, especially with the progression of commercial businesses in the city.
"With climbing anything, it's always a little scary, but Spartan builds a great truck, so it's a safe piece of equipment that will be great for us," White said. "We've been working toward this truck for many years and we've just moved leaps and bounds in this fire department and for the city in the past 12 years."
Bracco said the new truck also has a remote control that allows firefighters to operate a water hose on the ladder without leaving the ground.
The community is welcome to come to the fire station, 100 Patriot Court, at noon Saturday, when the truck will be washed down, dried and pushed into the fire station with the help of community members. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided, along with a Truck 1 chamois for residents.