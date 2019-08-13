A 4-year-old girl died at a local hospital Tuesday after firefighters pulled her out of a burning house in South Waco, officials said.
Firefighters and police were called to the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue at 5:09 p.m., with police first arriving at the house, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said. Police could not enter the home because of the heat and smoke, but fire crews arrived less than five minutes after the first call, he said.
"PD were trying to find where the child was in the house and talk to the father, who told them the room that he thought the child was in," Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said. "Firefighters had information relayed to them, and they knocked down the fire first and started a search."
The girl was found in a front room, adjacent to the living room where it appears the fire may have started, Tatum said. She was unresponsive when she was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
There was at least one working smoke detector in the home, Waco fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.
Family members and neighbors crowded the street as officials worked the fire scene. It is unknown where the father or other adults were at the time the fire started.
Police are investigating the incident as a questionable death, Conley said.
The name of the girl was not available Tuesday night.