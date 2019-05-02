Waco emergency officials reported flooded streets and stranded motorists around town late Thursday and urged motorists to restrict their driving as a powerful storm passed through Waco.
The National Weather Service around 4:45 p.m. issued a flood advisory for eastern McLennan County until 7:45 p.m. The agency reported that rainfall of 1 to 2 inches within a 90-minute period had flooded creeks and low-water crossings.
The Waco Fire Department around the same time reported on Twitter that it had received "numerous calls" for stranded motorists.
The ground was already saturated from recent rains, including about 1 inch recorded at Waco Regional Airport early Thursday. Before the afternoon rain, Waco was already up about 4 inches over the normal year-to-date rainfall, with 14.8 inches recorded since Jan. 1.