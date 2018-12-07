Waco firefighters Friday rescued a man who kept dispatchers on the phone after his kayak flipped in Lake Waco.
Emergency responders were called around 11 a.m. to Midway Park, close to where the 33-year-old man had been paddling on Lake Waco. Waco fire Battalion Chief Chris Ballew said the man had his cellphone with him and directed rescue crews to his location.
"He was on the phone with dispatch, but then they got disconnected. He was able to call us back and direct us to where he was," Ballew said. "He said he could see the Twin Bridges, but he was definitely feeling the hypothermia."
Waco firefighters, game wardens, park rangers, Waco police and Woodway police all searched and located the man west of the Twin Bridges about 20 minutes later. Waco fire carried the man to a waiting ambulance and took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Ballew said the man was the only occupant in the kayak. Water temperatures sat at about 68 degrees at noon Friday.
Courtney Heuring, a natural resource specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco, said access to Lake Waco is not restricted, and several boat ramps are open to the public, including Airport Park, Lacy Point, Twin Bridges and Flat Rock.