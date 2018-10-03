American Red Cross volunteers and local firefighters are partnering with 400 residents of East Waco next weekend for a "Sound the Alarm; Save a Life" smoke alarm installation event.
Volunteers and fire crews will go door-to-door Friday in East Waco neighborhoods offering to sign up residents for free smoke alarm installation. Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said the partnership is intended to help install working smoke detectors and check existing smoke detectors for safety purposes.
Volunteers will return between 12:15 and 4 p.m. Oct. 13 to install smoke alarms at homes that sign up to participate.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can call the American Red Cross at 523-4985.