Waco fire and police crews pulled a 21-year-old woman from the Brazos River early Sunday morning after she either fell or jumped from the Suspension Bridge, officials said.
Authorities responded to a call about the woman in the river shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters spotted her about 80 feet from shore, floating downstream, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
The fire department's swift water rescue team was deployed as police gave commands for the woman to come to shore, Kerwin said. She appeared to be swimming but was struggling, he said.
A swift water team member entered the water and started to pull the woman to shore, and two police officers swam out to help, Kerwin said.
The woman was conscious and alert as she was transferred to an ambulance shortly before 2:40 a.m. and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for evaluation.
An update on her condition was not available Saturday.