Fire authorities are investigating a fire inside Cesar Chavez Middle School that damaged the kitchen and storage closet inside the school late Saturday night.
Fire crews were called to the school in the 700 block of South 15th Street shortly before 11 p.m., where firefighters found a light haze of smoke in the building, Waco Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. The doors to the school and kitchen were secure before fire crews found smoke coming from the kitchen area.
Kilgo said the fire was contained to a storage closet that contained dry goods in the kitchen. Damage is estimated at $2,500 for contents and building damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.