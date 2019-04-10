Strong winds fueled a fire that gutted a rural home outside Lorena on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No one was injured.
Lorena Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to intersection of Country Spring Road and Wolf Creek Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., when flames were seen rising from the back of the home. First responders said the fire spread quickly, but the only person inside made it out safely, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Steve Janics said.
Firefighters got to work immediately, but high winds left little hope of saving the structure, Lorena Volunteer Fire Lt. Jett Pogue said.
"With 30 mph winds pouring into the house, there was no stopping it," Pogue said. "We fought it from the yard for a little bit until we were able to knock it down so our guys could go in."
Firefighters from Hewitt, Robinson, Bruceville-Eddy and Moody assisted on the call. The American Red Cross was called to assist the woman who was in the home with any emergency needs. Heart of Texas Fire Corps volunteers also responded to support firefighters who remained on scene for several hours.
Janics said preliminary information indicates the fire was accidental. Pogue said an electrical line may have snapped and sparked the blaze, but no official cause has been determined.