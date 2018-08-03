A fire destroyed a detached garage Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Crestview Elementary School but did no damage to the house on the lot, fire department officials said.
Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of North 45th Street at about 2:15 p.m., when neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the backyard of a home. Waco Fire Battalion Chief Chris Ballew said a detached garage at the back of the home was fully engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived.
Fire crews attacked the fire quickly and got it under control in about 30 minutes, Ballew said. Firefighters forced entry into the house and were able to confirm no one was inside at the time of the fire, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Tracy Hawthorne said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.